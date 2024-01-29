Michigan Drivers, Avoid Getting A Ticket With New Law Crackdown

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan drivers can expect more Michigan police to enforce a recent law. While authorities wanted to give drivers time to adjust to the new restrictions, they will now issue more tickets than warnings. And they plan to step up their enforcement of the new law immediately.

New Michigan Law Crackdown Could Easily Get You A Ticket

A recent update to a law already in place has some Michigan drivers confused. The hands-free driving law update makes it illegal to hold a phone in your hand while operating a vehicle. According to Michigan.gov, the updated law prohibits holding or using a mobile device to call or send text messages, watch videos, or read social media sites. Even if a cell phone or other device is mounted on your dashboard or connected to your vehicle’s built-in system, you cannot use your hands to operate it beyond a single touch. The law also applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs.

What Happens If You Violate The New Law?

Michigan State Police can pull you over and issue a ticket if they see you using your cellphone or other unauthorized device. One exception is using a cell phone to call or text 911 to report an emergency or seek help. You can also use hands-free technology such as Bluetooth or integrated systems within the vehicle if you do not manually use the system. Anything more than a single touch is against the law. Violators could face a $100 fine for a first-time offense. Second-time offenders could be issued a $200 fine.

