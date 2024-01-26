URGENT: Michigan State Police Warn Drivers To Obey Move-Over Law

The importance of the Move-Over law in Michigan is being brought to national attention after a tragic accident. A Michigan State Police trooper was recently struck and killed by a passing motorist during a traffic stop. Authorities in Michigan and across the U.S. urge motorists to move over and give first responders and motorists room on the road.

Michigan Police Warn Drivers To Obey Move-Over Law

According to MLive, for the second time this month, Michigan officers were struck and injured by vehicles that failed to move over. Michigan State Trooper Joel Popp died from injuries he sustained after being hit by an 81-year-old motorist on I-75 during a traffic stop. Two Lapeer County deputies were also injured this month after being struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on westbound I-69.

Michigan Police Urge Driver Awareness

The Move Over law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles or disabled vehicles. The law is in place to protect men and women in public safety and others. Not obeying that law can have you paying fines, having your license suspended, or felony charges if the violation causes death to a police officer, firefighter, or other emergency response personnel.

Authorities urge drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the roads to prevent deadly traffic crashes. If you can't move over, slow down to at least ten mph below the posted speed limit and pass carefully to allow the authorized vehicle as much space as possible.

