Michigan Seat Belt Usage Back To Over 94 Percent

Michigan State Police statistics show that seat belt usage in the state has climbed back to 94.4%. While that figure is still more than 3 percentage points below it's all-time high in 2009, it does indicate an increase in usage, year to year.

That increase from 2018 is one whole percentage point (93.4% to 94.4%). MSP says "every 1 percent increase in seat belt use means an estimated fewer 10 traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries."

Nationally, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2018 seat belt use in the United States ranged from 76.4 percent in New Hampshire to 97.8 percent in Hawaii. The nationwide seat belt use rate was 89.6 percent in 2018.

“Traffic safety programs like Click It or Ticket are meant to reduce traffic deaths and lessen the impact of injuries,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “This campaign continues to remind motorists about Michigan’s life-saving seat belt law. While the numbers are slowly heading in a positive direction, the goal is to keep moving toward zero deaths on our roadways.” - Michigan State Police release

One negative note from the MSP: A federally mandated survey show electronic device usage while driving increased from 7.1 to 7.5%.

The observation study was conducted by Michigan State University.