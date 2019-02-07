Drinking On These Michigan Rivers Will Land You In Prison

Trust me when I say I am counting down the days until summer is here and we are spending our weekends on a boat, in the water, beverage in hand and enjoying life. Just make sure you don't decide to drink on any of these rivers, otherwise you could pay a huge fine and end up in prison. Local 4 is reporting that the State of Michigan is banning the consumption of alcohol within 200 feet of Lakes AuSable, Manistee, and Pine. The National Forest Service put the hammer down Wednesday, February 6th that alcohol will be prohibited on those Michigan rivers within the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Between May 24 and Sept. 2, alcohol will be banned on portions of the rivers and within 200 feet of them as well. Violators who are caught could be fined up to $5,000 or face 5 years in prison. The Forest Service targeted pollution, disturbing fish/wildlife habitat and more people using the areas as the main reasons for putting this law into affect. However, the order doesn't apply to private land or designated campgrounds.