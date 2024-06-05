There are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Michigan, but when you're looking for a steak that's a cut above the rest, you want the best steakhouse in the state. One Michigan restaurant was recently named one of the best in the U.S. for a juicy, perfectly cooked steak.

Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Steakhouse' In America

24/7 Tempo recently ranked The Best Steakhouse In Every State based on reviews and ratings published by city, regional, and state websites, and came up with their list of the most acclaimed restaurants in the country. According to 24/7 Tempo, the restaurants on the list "take special care in sourcing their beef, with many of them aging the meat in-house and cutting it to order." And you'll find that mouthwatering steak at this legendary Michigan restaurant.

London Chop House opened in Detroit, MI in 1938 and became known as the city’s premier restaurant. It closed its doors in 1991 but reopened with new owners in 2012 and it's now flourishing again. 24/7 Tempo says the restaurant's timeless luxury and an impressive selection of prime cuts of beef help land this chop house on the list:

Exuding comfortable old-style glamour and offering a menu that includes such dishes as oysters Rockefeller, crab bisque, and braised short ribs, as well as seven different prime or wagyu steaks, double-cut Australian lamb chops, and a Limousin veal chop.

With its exceptional food, elegant ambiance, and impeccable service, the London Chop House has solidified its place as one of the best steakhouses in America.

