Michigan Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Not Confusing

Michigan's Prop 3 is neither confusing nor extreme. Here's why.

You've likely seen signs all over Southwest Michigan that say to vote no on prop 3 because it is "confusing and too extreme." A family member told me last week, "imagine being so confident in your ignorance that you make signs saying that you don't understand a simple proposal." That made me take a deep dive into Michigan's Proposal 3. Here's what I found.

The proposed law itself is about 330 words. That is far smaller than the average proposal. For example, Prop 2 in this year's election is around 2,500 words. If the proposal has so few words, why are Republican politicians and their supporters saying it is confusing? The wording is also very clear and simple. You can click here to read the full proposal. Below is how it will appear on Michigan ballots.

A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.

Here's the very simple breakdown of Michigan Proposal 3 on the November 2022 ballot.

Then there is the argument that Michigan Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom is too extreme. I would argue the opposite.

Michigan prop 22-3 will protect women and medical professionals from being prosecuted for exercising their right to reproductive freedom. Locking up a mother who is making the tough decision that she knows is right for her health or family seems far more extreme.

Michiganders will be voting on this proposal on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. If you support women's reproductive rights, you will vote yes on proposal 3. If you do not, you will vote no.

Politicians have been throwing out false statements in debates and political ads about proposal 3. Click on Detroit teamed up with local legal experts to fact-check many of the politician's claims in a recent article. Click here to read that full article.

