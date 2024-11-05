Michigan Early Voting Reveals Surprising Results

Only 3 states had a higher turnout than Michigan for early voting in 2024. Let's break down the numbers.

Stats provided by Michigan.gov show that nearly 3.2 million Michiganders have cast their vote early. That's 43.9% of registered voters in the Mitten State. If you compare that to other states you'll only find 3 states with a higher percentage of early voters.

5 States With Highest Early Voting Percentages

North Carolina (52.4%) Georgia (47.3%) Florida (44.9%) Michigan (43.9%) Tenessee (39.9%)

Many reports estimate that a third of all registered Americans have participated in early voting for the 2024 election. This could mean getting the final results for Congressional seats to the Presidential election far sooner than we did in 2020.

Early voting was split right down the middle for Michigan when you look at the registered voter stats. However, just because someone is registered to one party doesn't ensure they will vote that way in the 2024 presidential election. The polls opened at 7 AM today and Michigan was not allowed to count early voting ballots until after the polls opened. We don't know what the early voting numbers look like yet. But here's what the voter registration numbers look like for Michigan early voters.

Michigan Early Voting by Party Registration

Registered Democrats: 44%

Registered Republicans: 44%

Other: 12%

United States of America Early Voting by Party Registration

Registered Democrats: 41%

Registered Republicans: 39%

Other: 20%

As the numbers start to roll in you can stay up to date on the 2024 Election results by tapping here.

