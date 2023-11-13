I know we have our own accent, but some outsiders think we Michiganders have our own language.

I saw a TikTok the other day that talked about how Michiganders mispronounced lots of words because of the Michigan accent. I don't personally mispronounce most of these words as presented below. But I know people who do it on a regular basis.

That led me to come up with the Five Things Michigan People Say Incorrectly.

#5. Do you say "begel" instead of "bagel?" Apparently, many of us call these "beg-als" in the Mitten State.

#4. Secer-terry-a-state. The place where we get our license renewed. Also, known as the Secretary of State.

#3. Ash-fault. I rank this mispronounced word up there with "warsh" and "orl." It is surprising how often I hear someone call asphalt "ashfault."

#2. Meijers or Walmarts. There is a theory about why Michiganders add the letter "s" at the end of words where it does not belong. We can blame Meijer. Back in the day, it used to be called 'Fred Meijer's Thrifty Acres.' Now called Meijer, some just can't let go of the s. This has led to people also saying they're "going to the Walmarts."

#1. These ones or those ones. This is the most common word or phrase that I hear in Michigan that breaks grammar laws. The two words "these ones" are redundant when used together. You can just say, "these" or "those."

Did we miss a word or phrase that you only hear in Michigan? Let us know in the comments. Apparently, there are many words that outsiders think we're mispronouncing. Check out the long list below.