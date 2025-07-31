Three Michigan Cities Named 2025’s Most Dangerous Places
While Michigan has several safe cities that offer security and a high quality of life, not all areas share the same positive outlook. And three Michigan communities have now been named 2025's most dangerous places.
ReAlpha recently ranked the most dangerous cities in Michigan for 2025 using FBI crime data, community safety initiatives, and the effectiveness of local policing strategies. While many towns have bolstered their safety measures, certain areas continue to grapple with higher crime rates.
#3 Jackson
According to ReAlpha, Jackson, MI has crime rates significantly higher than the national average, particularly for violent crime. The chance of being a victim of violent crime in Jackson is estimated at 1 in 84.
#2 Saginaw
In Saginaw, there's a 1 in 39 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime. Specific crime statistics show high rates of assault (1,857.9 per 100,000 residents) and murder (45.8 per 100,000 residents). ReAlpha says:
Plagued by gun violence, Saginaw has experienced over 180 murders in the past decade, reflecting deep-seated challenges.
#1 Detroit
Despite recent improvements, Detroit remains a focal point for violent crime. In 2024, the city recorded approximately 203 homicides, marking a significant decrease from previous years and the lowest since 1965. However, the city also ranks high for being one of the most violent cities in the nation. U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Detroit as the #5 most dangerous place in America.
