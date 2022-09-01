Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered

An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered.

A Surprise Email

Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.

The man tells the Michigan Lottery that he used the app on his phone to scan a few non-winning lottery tickets. He didn't realize that scanning the tickets with the app made him eligible for the drawing.

"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."

After seeing the email informing him that he'd won the August 17 drawing, the man called Michigan Lottery headquarters to make sure everything was on the up and up.

“I saw an email from the Lottery one day notifying me that I’d won a $100,000 prize in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches second chance drawing. I called the Lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise!”

Big Plans for the Money

The player tells the Michigan Lottery that he plans to use some of the money to help his family.

You Could Be Bob Seger's Neighbor for a Cool $1 Million Let's just imagine for a moment that you're neighbors with Bob Seger.

Even though you have a beautiful, $1 million home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, your house is only one-quarter the size of your neighbor's. Also, the Seger's home is worth about eight times as much as yours, valued at about $8.5 million according to Zillow.

But maybe you could become friends, right?

Check out the pics of this house for sale, right across the road from Bob. He's your friend now. You can call him Bob.

Luxury Treehouse Resort in Michigan will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again Michigan is now home to a luxury treehouse resort, and we can't get enough! High above situated in the trees, this 500+ square foot treehouse is the perfect getaway. Rustic? Yes, but will all the luxury and comforts of home. Surrounded by nature and streams, you'll never want to come down. Take a look inside Tree Vistas located in Ionia, Michigan.