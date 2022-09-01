Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered
An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered.
A Surprise Email
Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
The man tells the Michigan Lottery that he used the app on his phone to scan a few non-winning lottery tickets. He didn't realize that scanning the tickets with the app made him eligible for the drawing.
"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."
After seeing the email informing him that he'd won the August 17 drawing, the man called Michigan Lottery headquarters to make sure everything was on the up and up.
“I saw an email from the Lottery one day notifying me that I’d won a $100,000 prize in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches second chance drawing. I called the Lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise!”
Big Plans for the Money
The player tells the Michigan Lottery that he plans to use some of the money to help his family.