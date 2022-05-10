Michigan Man Nearly Forgets About Lottery Ticket, Wins $242K
A Michigan man who almost forgot that he had purchased lottery tickets nonchalantly checked the numbers to discover that he was a big winner.
Bought Tickets on a Whim
The Oakland County man tells the Michigan Lottery that he was in line at a BP gas station when he noticed the Fantasy Five jackpot for April 30 had grown rather large, so he decided to buy some tickets.
“When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” said the player. “I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later.
Didn't Believe the App
The 65-year-old man who has chosen to remain anonymous says he checked the numbers on the Michigan Lottery's app but couldn't believe he'd won. So he decided to verify the numbers by checking the numbers on his computer.
“When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app," he says. "When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!”
The player says he plans to start college funds for his grandchildren and save the rest toward his retirement.