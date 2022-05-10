Michigan Man Nearly Forgets About Lottery Ticket, Wins $242K

A Michigan man who almost forgot that he had purchased lottery tickets nonchalantly checked the numbers to discover that he was a big winner.

SEE ALSO: Peek Inside Kid Rock's Michigan Home That Just Sold for Nearly $2.1M

Bought Tickets on a Whim

The Oakland County man tells the Michigan Lottery that he was in line at a BP gas station when he noticed the Fantasy Five jackpot for April 30 had grown rather large, so he decided to buy some tickets.

“When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” said the player. “I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later.

Didn't Believe the App

The 65-year-old man who has chosen to remain anonymous says he checked the numbers on the Michigan Lottery's app but couldn't believe he'd won. So he decided to verify the numbers by checking the numbers on his computer.

“When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app," he says. "When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!”

The player says he plans to start college funds for his grandchildren and save the rest toward his retirement.

Five Michiganians Whose Lives Were Ruined After Winning Big Lottery Jackpots We all think winning the lottery would solve all of our problems. But you know what they say: "Be careful what you wish for."

Take a look at these five Michigan residents who won life-changing money from the Michigan Lottery. Unfortunately, all of their lives took a drastic turn for the worse after their wins.

Look Inside Kid Rock's Former Detroit Home Kid Rock's former Detroit mansion is stunning inside and out. The beautiful home, located at 9090 Dwight St. in Detroit, comes with a custom boathouse and a fabulous downstairs home theater, bar, and dining area.

And the famous Michigan rocker even left behind a couple of American flag pillows and a bunch of his 'Badass Beer.'