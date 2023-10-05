These Lucky Locations in Michigan May Be Powerball Hotspots

No one walked away with the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, so we're saying there's a chance you could still get your hands on the fourth largest prize in Powerball history, 1.2 billion dollars. And Michigan has quite the history of Powerball winners who have hit it big so it may be worth buying a ticket. Here are a few lucky locations over the years:

Lapeer, MI

In 2012, a Lapeer area man walked into a Sunoco gas station and walked out a multimillionaire. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the lucky winner claimed a $337 million Powerball jackpot. That made him the largest single winner of a Powerball jackpot at the time. He took home a lump sum of $224 million and that win put Lapeer on the map as a lucky spot for winning.

Three Rivers, MI

A Three Rivers woman became a millionaire in 2015 when she bought a ticket from a Shell Gas station. The woman won $310 million dollars, and at the time was the second largest in the state, according to the Powerball website. She opted for the one-time lump sum payment of $197.4 million.

Pontiac, MI

2020 was the last time the Powerball jackpot made a Michigan resident a multimillionaire. A Waterford woman won a $77 million dollar jackpot after stopping at liquor store in Pontiac to buy Powerball tickets. She took the one-time lump sum payment of about $50 million.

We think its about time for another big Michigan win from the Powerball jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday, October 7th when maybe we can add a billionaire to the list of Michigan winners.

