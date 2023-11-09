Michigan Man Wins $1 Million Lotto Jackpot One Day After Wedding

Is this Livingston County, Michigan man the luckiest or unluckiest man alive? I'm being cynical, of course. He's clearly very lucky.

The day after a 57-year-old Michigan man tied the knot, he swung into the EZ Mart on West Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville and grabbed himself a scratch off according to his conversation with the Michigan Lottery,

I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch. When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won.

The divorced man in me thought had he won the lottery two days previous, he wouldn't have to share it. So, how lucky is this guy really? Then I realized, I needed therapy. This lotto winner clearly has no problems with sharing, as he handed the ticket off to his new bride to scratch in the first place. What a way to start a marriage. I'm not jealous at all. OK, in this economy, I'm pretty dang jealous. Not to mention, I'm a huge Prince fan and this guy just won $1 million dollars playing Michigan Lottery’s Diamond & Pearls instant game.

The newlywed decided to go with the one lump sum of $693,000 after taxes. The luckiest man in Northern Michigan has decided to remain anonymous but did tell the Michigan Lottery that he plans on investing his winnings.

