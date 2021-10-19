Michigan Man Gets Caught in Wood Chipper and Sadly Dies

A man working in West Bloomfield was tragically killed on Monday when he got caught in a wood chipper and later passed away.

There aren't many details that have been released but what we do know is that the incident happened around 9 am on Monday. According to WDIV, the man was working with a crew that included three other guys on Champlain Circle near Middlebelt and Lone Pine roads. At some point, while they were working the man got caught in a wood chipper. How he got caught or what part of his body got caught is unclear at the moment.

Apparently, after the crew realized the man got caught up in the chipper, they turned it off and called 911 immediately. The police arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the part of the man's body that got caught in the machine.

The man who was in his 40s sadly passed away in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

It's a horrible story all the way around and our hearts go out to man's family who must have been absolutely devasted after finding out what had happened. I also feel for the other three men that he was working with the day. Those guys were front and center and will forever remember what tragically happened to their coworker.

Over the years, we've heard of stories similar to this. It doesn't happen very often but it does happen from time to time and it's awful.

