Michigan Man Dies After Saving Daughter from House Fire

A Michigan man has passed away from injuries related to a house explosion last Tuesday (3/1). Jeremy Droscha saved his young daughter after the fire but died just a few days later.

Eaton County Fairgrounds, where Jeremy served as a board member for many years, announced the news on its Facebook page.

Only Jeremy and his four-year-old daughter Aubrey were in their Charlotte home at the time of the explosion. Aubrey only suffered minor injuries while Jeremey reportedly sustained second and third-degree burns over about 60% of his body. He was taken to a Lansing-area hospital where he died Friday night.

Jeremy and Aubrey Droscha Eaton County Fairgrounds via Facebook

The family's home is said to be a total loss. All of the family's belongings were destroyed in the fire.

Man Went Back Inside to Rescue His Daughter

While the exact details have not been confirmed, some reports say that Droscha was thrown from the house because of the explosion and that he went back inside to save his daughter.

His cousin Adam Droscha couldn't confirm that with Fox 47 but says that was the type of man Jeremy was.

“It is very within Jeremy's nature, in his character, to not hesitate to put himself in danger for his kids," Adam said. "I mean, he's been a farmer his entire life. He's been around accidents. He and Aubrey were actually in an accident just last summer that they both walked away from unscathed but you know, Jeremy is a tough as nails guy, and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he ran back in for Aubrey."

Cause of the Explosion

Droscha also tells the TV station he believes the blast was caused by a gas leak.

“It’s sounding more like there was a house problem in the house that there was a leaking gas line actually inside the house because there were two explosions," Adam tells the TV station.

Donations For the Family Are Welcomed

Droscha's wife and two other children were not at home at the time of the explosion. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family get back on its feet, raising more than $84,000 so far.

