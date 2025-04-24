Data Shows Michigan Kids Are Falling Behind on Vaccinations

Less than 60% of young children in Michigan are fully vaccinated. Why?

A new report from WOODTV8 highlights the alarming dip in vaccine rates for young children in Michigan ages 19-35 months. Here's what that means for you and your family:

According to the news outlet as of Monday April, 20 eight cases of measles have now been confirmed in Michigan, four of which were caused by local exposure. Even as a child-free, 36-year old adult I find myself questioning my own vaccine status. I don't know what was happening back in the '90s! Which shots were required back then?

Note: for those in Michigan wondering their own vaccine status you may use the Michigan Immunization Portal to find it in minutes after submitting photo I.D.

The latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) statewide quarterly immunization report card shows only 57% of young Michigan children ages 19-35 are up-to-date on recommended vaccines.

The week of April 21, 2025 happens to be National Infant Immunization Week which aims to inform and highlight the importance on protecting young infants from preventable diseases. In a press release Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive said,

With diseases like measles on the rise across the country, staying on schedule with childhood immunizations is more important than ever. I urge all parents to connect with their child’s health care provider, pharmacy or local health department to make sure their child is protected on time, every time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend young children get their first dose of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) between the ages of 12-15 months and the second dose from ages 4-6 years.

