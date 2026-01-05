Ever thought about racing down an icy track? Michigan's got not one, but two incredible luge spots that thrill-seekers won't want to miss!

There are only four ice luge tracks in the nation. Two of those four tracks of high-speed slippery excitement are right here in Michigan.

Ice Luge Tracks in the United States

Muskegon, Michigan - Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Negaunee, Michigan - Upper Peninsula Luge Club

Lake Placid, New York - Wasatch Luge Club

Park City, Utah - Adirondack Luge Club

Read More: New Law Allows Michigan Schools To Teach Hunter & Firearm Safety

The ice luge track in West Michigan is one of the most popular for a good reason, according to Local Freshies.

Located in Muskegon’s state park, its 850’ length is one of the only permanent winter luge tracks out there. Designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley, anyone over the age of eight can hurl themselves down the track.

Read More: Meet The Muskegon Engineer Who Changed Winter Sports Forever

The ice luge track in the U.P. has pretty awesome bragging rights as well. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is the only natural full-length luge track in the nation, according to Local Freshies.

The UP, as it’s known by Michiganders, is a place that embraces winter. It makes sense since the first snows typically come in November and stays through at least the end of March. Such a consistent winter allows them to have the ONLY NATURAL full-length luge in the U.S.

Michigan is in fact, a Winter Wonderland. However, the U.S. is one short as Austria has a total of 5 luge tracks.

