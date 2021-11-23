Michigan House Explosion Registers as 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake

A house explosion in Genesee County registered as an unconfirmed 3.6 magnitude earthquake.

Get our free mobile app

A home exploded in Flint, Michigan on Monday, November 22, 2021. The explosion was felt for miles. According to VolcanoDiscovery.com, the powerful explosion registered as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers, or approximately 6.22 miles below ground.

Flint Firefighters were called at around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue, for a report of a structure fire with possible victims trapped inside. A large fire followed the blast.

The explosion left one dead, one person unaccounted for, and two others injured, according to MLive. In all, three homes were destroyed and approximately 20 additional homes sustained damage from flying debris and resulting fire.

Several neighboring fire departments and law enforcement agencies remained on the scene throughout the night. Efforts to locate the last person unaccounted for remain going. There are unconfirmed reports that a child may be the lone individual unaccounted for at this time.

Multiple shelters are being set up to house those affected by the blast, according to WCRZ.

Temporary shelters are being set up at the following locations

St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3139 Hogarth Ave, Flint

Hand of God Ministries, 3408 Miller Rd, Flint

End Time Outreach, 1011 Hammond Ave, Flint

Consumers Energy shut off natural gas and electric service to three homes that were destroyed and four surrounding homes that sustained damage, according to Consumers Energy. After canvassing the area crews from Consumers Energy said there is no evidence of a gas leak.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown at this time.

Sadly this is not the only explosion that rocked the state. In 1927 an explosion left an entire school in ruins. Keep scrolling to see details about the 1927 Bath School Disaster.

MORE: Remembering the 1927 Bath School Disaster