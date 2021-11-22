Michigan Gas Prices Are Finally On The Decline Heading Into The Holidays

Michigan gas prices are finally showing some signs of decline with prices down 5 cents compared to last week. Prices are still higher compared to last year at this time which was a whole $1.35 cheaper!

We probably won't ever see those 2020 gas prices ever again, but it's good to see it finally begin to drop.

“The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to lower pump prices heading into the holiday week. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near $80 per barrel,” Source:NBC25.com

Yea, don't really expect to see the gas prices get any lower than you've seen this year. Inflation has done so much damage to pricing everywhere this year, that it's only natural gas prices will also be affected.

Motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $11 from when prices were their highest last January. Source:NBC25.com

Michigan isn't actually doing that bad when it comes to the national average. AAA has Michigan listed at an average of $3.34 a gallon compared to the national average of $3.40 a gallon. It's not much, but it shows you that Michigan is at least in the top 10 states with the cheapest gas rates. Fingers crossed that heading deeper into the Christmas season we get a bigger price cut on gas.

Or Santa is gonna be lining up Christmas stockings with gas cards...