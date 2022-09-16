Man Walked Out of a Michigan Costco With $1,100 in Crab Legs

Police are looking for the suspect in a recent Costco King Crab Leg Caper.

The yet-to-be publicly identified suspect is facing a felony charge of larceny for his very delicious yet costly Costco theft. The man was clearly feeling shellfish Thursday afternoon as he reportedly walked into the Costco on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville without showing a Costco card. He should be doing jail time for that alone. But then, his shellfish actions allegedly escalated as he loaded up with exactly $1,107 worth of King Crab Legs and walked out the door without paying. Not only did he skip paying for a large amount of seafood, but he also neglected to invite anyone to the bangin' party he is clearly preparing for.

Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin of Roseville police told Fox 2 Detroit that the public helped identify this King Crab criminal,

We appreciate the public's help on this. With the help of the public, with some photos we have identified the suspect and we are submitting a warrant request to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office as we speak.

Any theft over $1,000 in the state of Michigan is charged as a felony. If found guilty, the suspect could face up to 5 years in prison and/or be fined up to $10,000. It sounds like the suspect will go from crustation to the police station.

This King Crab Caper doesn't put Roseville in the top 10 of the most dangerous cities in Michigan. However, the small community is pretty close to 5 of them. Check out the full list below.

