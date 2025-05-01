Michigan Coffee Drinkers: Recalled Coffee Creamer Could be Deadly

A popular coffee creamer is hit with the FDA's highest-level recall. Here's what you should know.

If you or someone you know uses MO-CHA premium non-dairy creamer, stop! Normally, when the FDA recalls a product, it will include batch numbers, dates, or barcode information. They're not doing that on this recall because every single MO-CHA premium non-dairy creamer is being pulled. That's a total of 4,500 cases of this product.

Coffee Creamer Recall Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Why is this so serious, and what is a Level 1 recall? The FDA explains it like this,

It creates a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

The reason for the recall is simple. It is labeled as dairy-free, yet it contains milk. Drinking milk with a dairy allergy can be very dangerous, according to the Mayo Clinic,

Signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.

Here is the product description detailed on the FDA recall that originated on April 10th, 2025:

MO-CHA brand Premium Non-Dairy Creamer; INGREDIENTS Glucose syrup, Refined vegetable oil, Whey powder, Sugar, Casein, Emulsifier (471, 481i), Stabilizer(340ii, 452i), Anti-caking agent(551), Food flavor; Shelf Life: 24 months; Net Weight (NET WT): 2.2 lbs (1kg); IMPORTED BY Momo Tea Inc.; PRODUCT OF CHINA

This creamer has a shelf life of two years. If you have this creamer, throw it out and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

READ MORE: Michigan Is Getting Its First Cava Restaurant

Items Currently Under Recall at Michigan Walmart Stores & Walmart.com Items currently being recalled include celery, tires, toys, and more sold at Walmart stores in Michigan and online at Walmart.com. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre