Michigan Buffet Earns Spot on National All-You-Can-Eat List

A Japanese Buffet is among the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in the United States. Have you eaten here?

Mashed was on a mission to find the best all-you-can-eat buffets in every one of the United States. On this mission, they are looking for what they call "local legends" not national chains. Below you'll find the Mashed.com choices for best buffets in Indiana and Ohio under the restaurant they named the best for Michigan.

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Michigan

Fuji Japanese Buffet in Madison Heights, Michigan

You'll find Michigan's best Buffet in a plaza in the Detroit suburb of Madison Heights. Here's what Mashed.com loved about the Fuji Japanese Buffet,

The selection of sea creatures runs as deep as the giant squid sleeps, slowly transitioning from fresh sushi to fried and steamed options with rows of oysters, mussels, crab legs, and peel-your-own crawfish. Fuji fills out its offerings with a decadent kimchi & seafood salad stand and a steamer station featuring chicken feet.

Fuji Japanese Buffet named best all you can eat buffet in Michigan Google Street View loading...

It's unclear how Mashed came to this result. Did a team of experts do a Michigan buffet tour? We may never know. Do you think they got it right? If not, what all-you-can-eat buffet is the best in Michigan? Let us know in the comments.

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana

Stoll's Lakeview in Loogootee, Indiana.

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio

Massey's Pizza in Central Ohio.

