Be Bear Aware: Michigan DNR Says Bears Moving Farther South

Michigan's bear territory is expanding.

The Michigan DNR estimates there are nearly 12,000 bears statewide with 10,000 believed to live in the Upper Peninsula leaving 2,000 to roam Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

Get our free mobile app

That was then. This is now.

Today, the Michigan DNR is warning the bear population is pushing father south and residents must learn to coexist with them; that means not letting them get too comfortable around humans.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press Jared Duquette, a DNR wildlife biologist says bears are omnivores and an important part of Michigan's ecosystem. While black bears prefer to avoid humans whenever possible they are wild animals and will defend themselves and their young when threatened.

Until now Michigan's bear population has mostly been contained to the upper portion of the state however wildlife management believe that now,

they are expanding their range to the south and west, into places like Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Midland

Keeping Bears at Bay

The first step to keeping your family and pets safe is to not create an abundant food source for them. Bird seed, trash, pet food, or charred burger bits left on the grill included. An unsettling fact that I just learned is bears can smell food from up to a mile away and remember where they found it years after the fact.

If a black bear approaches you the Michigan DNR advises to:

Stand your ground

Begin to back away slowly once the bear stops its approach

Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms

Make loud noises

Do not play dead. Fight back.

Hunting Seasons in Michigan There are a TON of opportunities to hunt in Michigan, but many are only open for certain windows through the year. See which seasons are open and about when, as some exact dates will fluctuate from year to year. Gallery Credit: Unsplash