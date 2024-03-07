Michigan, Indiana and Ohio Law Makers Banning TikTok

Congress is voting today on a bill that sneaks in a ban on TikTok and local lawmakers support it. Here's what you can do to stop it.

The bill the the Energy and Commerce Committee is voting on today is called Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. They tried to sneak this in without the public finding out by leaving TikTok's name out of the text. Don't be fooled, this is a TikTok ban. According to NBC News, the bill is described as a mechanism that the President and intelligence agencies like the FBI can use to identify and shut down social media platforms that operate out of other countries in the name of national security. If it is passed today it will move on to the house for a future vote.

Many TikTok content creators see this move as a way for the Federal Government to control messaging on political issues over social media. Unfortunately, the only thing that the Republicans and Democrats can agree on is censoring the public. For example, the Federal Government has allegedly pressured Meta, Twitter, and TikTok to remove anti-Isreal posts. That may be why you see pro-Palenstine or anti-war posts removed from TikTok. That may also be why Meta has said that people who make political posts on Instagram or Facebook will pay the price. Speaking of paying the price. If this bill passes, Apple and Google will have to pay $5,000 a day/per TikTok user for every day the app is still in the app store. That led hundreds of TikTokers to speak out against this bill like V from @UnderTheDeskNews.

If you want to send a message to Congress that we won't be silenced, we need to quite literally send messages to Congress. Not only do millions of Americans love scrolling through this app. Millions of content creators deserve to have their voices heard without being silenced. There are a handful of local lawmakers that support this bill. If you're from Michigan, Indiana, or Ohio, you can contact them below.

Stop the Ban on TikTok by Contacting These Lawmakers

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI)

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI)

Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH)

Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH)

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH)

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH)

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN)

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN)

