Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents.

On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:

Ryan Berman

Steve Carra

Luke Meerman

Beau LaFave

Steve Marino

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican U.S. House Representative for Georgia is pushing a national bill very similar to the extreme Michigan bill according to theintercept.com,

In August, she introduced the first piece of federal legislation, co-sponsored by a whopping 40-plus House Republicans, to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors nationwide. That law, too, would make providing such care a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks To The Media On The Protect Children's Innocence Act Getty Images loading...

Both the National and State bill threatens to put caregivers and medical professionals in prison for offering care to transgender youth. You can track anti-trans legislation around the county by clicking here.

A Transgender influencer that goes by @ErinInTheMorning recently posted a video about this bill. Erin currently has nearly a quarter of a million followers on the popular social media app and covers daily news and updates involving trans legislation and life.

