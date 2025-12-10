Many Michigan residents rely on Amazon during the holiday season to deliver daily household items and gifts for everyone on their Christmas list. However, Michigan Amazon customers should check their recent purchases for recalled items that could cause serious safety risks.

Michigan Amazon Customers Warned To Stop Using These Products

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the impacted products failed to meet U.S. safety standards with issues including choking hazards and risk of burn injuries. And shoppers are warned to stop using the following products immediately:

About 17,000 of HydroJug's 14-ounce children's tumblers have been recalled due to a possible choking hazard associated with the handle. The impacted serial number is 235010 and was sold in cowgirl, daisy checkers, pink bows, dinosaur, and sport patterns.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the tumbler and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid.

Consumers should "immediately" stop using the INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks sold on Amazon, which have resulted in at least three minor burn injuries.

The INIU power bank model BI-B41 with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21 has been recalled. The battery pack comes in either a black or blue case and has the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light on the front. Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks and visit INIU’s recall page to verify the product serial number and register for a full refund.

