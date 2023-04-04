After taking a few years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the "longest-running alpaca show in the country" is set to return to the Allegan County Fairgrounds this April.

As someone who has never been to an alpaca show before, this has my curiosity piqued. Here's what you can expect at the Michigan Alpaca Fest!

What's an Alpaca?

A species of South American camelid the alpaca is similar to a llama, though noticeably smaller. However, unlike the llama, alpacas were bred for their fiber and not as working animals.

Similar to sheep's wool, alpaca fiber is often used to make blankets, sweaters, hats, ponchos and other textiles. And yes, just like llamas they do spit at you as a sign of dominance. Rude!

Have you ever seen an alpaca navigate an obstacle course? Well, you will if you attend the Michigan Alpaca Fest!

Now in its 25th year, the event will feature farms from Michigan and nearby states who bring their best alpacas to compete for top honors. If you're someone who loves alpacas you'll want to be sure you attend this free festival!

Visitors will have a chance to see these adorable creatures up close, talk to their breeders about their care and upkeep, and learn all about alpaca fiber and its uses.

The Michigan Alpaca Fest takes place at the Allegan County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Find more event details here.

