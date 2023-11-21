A new recall is affecting retail stores in Michigan and throughout the nation. Michigan residents are being asked to check their refrigerators and pantry as this recall is already causing problems. The CDC is warning Michigan residents to take action now as ten hospitalizations and one death have been reported due to this recall.

Listeria Outbreak Linked to Recalled Products

Several cases of Listeria, including one in Michigan, has been linked to multiple types of fruit sold in stores nationwide. The CDC said they were able to link the outbreak to fruit distributed by HMC Farms. HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores. Although the recalled fruit is no longer available in retail stores, consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit at home for later use. Here's what to look for:

Sold in stores nationwide between May 1 and November 15 in 2022 and 2023

Sold in 2lb bags branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms”

Also sold as individual fruit with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

The recall includes only conventionally grown fruit – no organic fruit is being recalled.

What To Do With Recalled Food

The CDC is advising people to check their their refrigerator and freezer for the recalled fruit and to throw them away immediately or return them to the store. People are also urged to clean their refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled fruit. And to also be aware of any symptoms of listeria which include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

