Massive Ground Beef Recall in Michigan

If you purchased ground beef products after March 28th, you should make sure you didn't buy one of these products.

E. coli is nothing to mess with. That's why the USDA has sent out an alert regarding ground beef that was likely sold in Michigan that could contain E. coli O157:H7,

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 28, 2024. The products have a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22, 2024, and a packaging date of “032824.”

This E. coli could be deadly and the USDA urges customer not to consume or serve any of these products.

Beef Products Recalled by USDA for Possible E. coli

10-lb ground beef chub GROUND BEEF 85 FINE GRIND 10#/6

5-lb. ground beef chub GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB RIB BRISKET CHUCK CRAFT BURGER 5LB

5-lb ground beef chub Greater Omaha 100% ALL NATURAL 5 LBS. GOURMET BLEND RIB*BRISKET*CHUCK

5-lb. ground beef chubs GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB 81 FINE GRIND 5#/12 EXACT WEIGHT

4 / 8-oz ground beef patties GROUND BEEF GOANG GB Patty 8OZ Homestyle Rib/Brisket/CH

4 / 8-oz ground beef patties LOT 34 Ground Beef GB GOANG 75 PATTY PUCK 8 OZ

4 / 7-oz ground beef patties LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GOANG Rib/Brisket/Chuck 7OZ HOMESTYLE

6-oz ground beef patties LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GOANG GB PATTY 6 OZ HOMESTYLE RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK

5-lb. ground beef chub GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB 81 FINE GRIND 5LB EXACT WEIGHT

6 / 5.33-oz ground beef patties Ground Beef GOHERF RIB BRISKET CHUCK 5.33oz HOMESTYLE

4 / 8-oz ground beef patties LOT 27 Ground Beef GOHERF Homestyle GB PATTY RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK 8 OZ

10-lb ground beef chub GROUND BEEF 73 FINE GRIND 10#/6

4 / 8-oz ground beef patties LOT 51 Ground Beef GB GOANG 75 PATTY PUCK 8OZ

Click here to see this full USDA recall list.

Click here to see the labels of recalled products.

