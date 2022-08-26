Meet The Newest Member Of The Fox 17 Weather Team

West Michigan got to meet the newest member of the Fox 17 team on Friday morning.

The new member will forecast for the Fox 17 Weekend Morning News shows from 5-9 a.m. and appear on various Fox 17 newscasts throughout the week.

Fox 17 morning news hosts Tessa Ditirro and Elliot Grandia introduced West Michigan to the newest member of the Fox 17 Weather Team Isabella Hulsizer.

Where Is Isabella Hulsizer From?

Isabella is from Chandler, Arizona which is about 15 minutes away from Phoneix.

Does Isabella Hulsizer Have Any Pets?

Isabella has one cat named "Pepper" who can look very angry at times.

What Did People Say After Isabella Hulsizer's First Appearance? Looking in the comment section on Fox 17's Facebook page there was some interesting feedback. Jennifer Magierka-Delaphiano Said: Welcome to Michigan! You're going to need a lot bigger coat than what you had in Arizona Chris Allers commented: Let me be the next weather person! I can say random temps and weather that are always off also. One of my many talents. Ryan Krygier commented: Looks like the new (she) weather team person Isabella is doing a great job on her first day. Who is she replacing, or is she being just added to the team?

Where Did Fox 17's Candace Monacelli Go?

Some people were wondering where Candace Monacelli went.

Don't worry she is still working at Fox 17 as part of The Morning Mix.