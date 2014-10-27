Win a Trip to Meet Taylor Swift + See Her Perform in London!

We can barely contain our excitement! Why, you ask? Oh, because we're just giving away a trip to meet Taylor Swift AND see her perform live in London!

Here's the (overwhelmingly incredible) deal. The grand prize, which we're giving away in celebrating of her new album, '1989,' includes the following:

- Two round-trip coach airfare tickets to London, England (date TBA)

- Two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform

- Two meet and greet passes for Taylor Swift

- Two nights lodging double-occupancy

- Ground transportation to and from airport/hotel/venue

And to enter to win, all you have to do is head over to this contest page, which features widgets that you click on to join the mailing list, follow us on Twitter and YouTube, share the contest and more -- all of which will help you earn more entries in the giveaway.

The contest ends on Nov. 2 at 11:59 PM ET, and the winner is required to have a passport for international travel. Good luck!

See Taylor Swift + More Celebs' Yearbook Photos