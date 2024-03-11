Michigan’s Connection to Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”

The moment "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette came full circle for Dave Coulier on the streets of Detroit.

You may remember Dave Coulier as Joey from the 80s/90s sitcom Full House. Coulier is a native Michigander as he was born and raised on the East side of the state in St. Clair Shores. Rumors have floated around for several years that many of the songs from Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album are about the Full House star. The two dated when Alanis was 18-years-old and Dave was 33 back in 1992. The relationship lasted nearly 2 years.

In a recent interview, Coulier talked about the moment he was driving in Detroit when he heard "You Oughta Know" come on the radio. Dave recounts the fact that he dated Alanis while she was writing songs for that album. However, he had no idea he hurt her so badly in the relationship until he heard her debut hit for the first time on the radio.

I bought the CD and parked on the street and listened to the whole record. There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I talked about and I thought, eww. I think I may have really hurt this woman.

Alanis Morissette has been married to Mario John Treadway a.k.a. Souleye since 2010. The seemingly happy couple have children together: sons Ever Imre and Winter Mercy and daughter Onyx Solace. There is a more recent Alanis connection to Michigan as she will do a show at Pine Knob in Detroit on July 16th.

