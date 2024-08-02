ALERT: Health Officials Warn Cases Of Deadly Disease Rising In MI

Michigan health officials are concerned about the spread of a highly contagious disease that could be fatal and urge residents to take precautions.

Health Officials Warn Cases Of Deadly Disease Rising In MI

This highly contagious viral infection has recently sparked concerns in Michigan, prompting health officials to take immediate action to prevent further spread. The Measles (Rubeola) virus is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing making it easy to infect others nearby. And another case of the disease has just been confirmed in the state.

According to Wayne County health officials an adult who had traveled internationally, has the seventh confirmed case of measles this year in Michigan and is now in isolation. According to the CDC, Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Measles can cause serious illness, long-term disability, and death in people of all ages. Symptoms of measles include:

High fever

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes

Tiny, white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth.

A red rash that's raised and blotchy. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms, and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Measles is so contagious that ninety percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Health officials in Michigan and the CDC urge residents to get the measles vaccination to protect themselves and their families.

