MDOT Refurbishes A Piece of Mackinaw Center History

Yes, it's just a sign, but it's a sign that dates back to 1959. And it's has a unique shape. And on Wednesday it was reinstalled for everyone traveling to the Bridge and beyond to see. The sign greeting visitors to the Mackinaw City Welcome Center just east of I-75 was first unveiled in May 1959. What made it unique was its "irregular quadrilateral mounted on a stylized galvanized letter "M" can see it's unlike those at other Michigan Welcome Centers, yet it still seems familiar."