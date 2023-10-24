McDonald’s is Making a Big Change to All Michigan Locations

If there’s one thing most of us can agree on, it’s that McDonald’s fountain drinks are just different than any other fast food establishment. But, if you’re looking to refill that Coke or Sprite while you dine in, you might be out of luck in the near future. McDonald’s is making a big change to way they serve their soft drinks.

Change is coming to a McDonald’s near you

While we won’t notice any difference at McDonald’s just yet, the company says that it plans to eliminate its self-serve soda machines in the future. And this change will impact McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan and across the U.S. There is no word yet on whether or not McDonald’s plans to keep self-serve soda machines in other countries.

Get our free mobile app

When will this change happen?

According to CNN, the fast food chain is eliminating its self-serve soda machines by 2032. McDonald’s says change will make the experience consistent for customers and crew across the chain. They also said consumer behavior has changed since the pandemic. Because of an increase in business through drive-thru and delivery services, fewer people are choosing to eat in their dining rooms, reducing the need for the machines.

Also according to CNN, McDonald’s is also working a new restaurant concept called “CosMc’s’’, a new small-format location that includes a reduced dining area. McDonald’s decision to eliminate self-serve soda machines aligns with the food chain’s ongoing efforts to adapt to its customers changing needs and expectations. The company did not say if finances or sanitation impacted the decision to say goodbye to its self-serve machines.

The Most Popular Fast Food Restaurants in Michigan What are the most popular fast-food restaurants here in Michigan? If you're automatically assuming that the chain with the Golden Arches has the most locations, you're in for a shock.

As you take a look at the pics below, see if you can figure out which location we've featured. All pictures are from the greater Flint area, and we've left in just enough background for you to be able to make an educated guess.

The answers are below.

By the way, the ranking is based on the restaurants with the most locations in The Mitten, based on data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Their numbers are based on data compiled in 2021, so some numbers may have fluctuated since then. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre