While jeans can vary in prices at different retail stores, they're usually not considered a 'big ticket' item. But, you may have to ask a Walmart employee for permission to try on a pair. Jeans are being locked up behind glass security doors at Walmart locations across the country.

Why is Walmart Locking Up Jeans?

According to Newsweek, Walmart stores are locking up jeans due to rising retail theft. A Walmart spokesperson told Newsweek that "some products are subject to additional security."

"Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis. Walmart will continue to explore additional ways to protect its merchandise, keep prices low and keep product in stock for the millions of customers it serves each week"

And jeans aren't the only items that are being locked up behind glass cases. Other items such as air fresheners and cleaning supplies have been seen locked up at stores across the country.

Retail Theft Closing Several Stores

Several Walmart stores have recently shut down completely due to rising retail theft. Also according to Newsweek, Walmart closed 21 stores across 12 states in May this year amid ongoing retail thefts. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has told CNBC's Squawk Box:

"Theft is an issue. It's higher than what it has historically been...We've got safety measures, security measures that we've put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that's normally how we approach it."

McMillon also added "If that's not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close. It's really city-by-city, location-by-location."

