Massive Ohio Recall: Get Rid Of Potentially Toxic Medicine Now

With peak cold and flu season in Ohio, we want to be stocked up and prepared when sickness hits. But one product could cause you more harm than good if it's in your medicine cabinet. And the FDA warns to get rid of it immediately.

Canva Canva loading...

Massive Recall On Popular Cold Medicine

The FDA has issued a massive recall of a popular cold medicine. Haleon, the makers of Robitussin, have recalled Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult in 4 oz and 8 oz sizes and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult 8 oz size. The products are being recalled due to a risk of microbial contamination. While using the product for otherwise healthy individuals isn't life-threatening, Haleon warns that using the product could result in severe or life-threatening fungal infections in immunocompromised individuals.

Get our free mobile app

So far, Haleon says it has not received any reports of adverse reactions to the medicine involved in the recall. But, they are warning you to contact your doctor if you are experiencing any adverse effects if you have taken this medicine.

FDA/Canva FDA/Canva loading...

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. To tell if you have purchased one of these products, you'll want to check the lot number.

Canva FDA/Canva loading...

The FDA has listed the lot numbers and expiration dates to look for on their website. Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products which is also available on the FDA website.

The 10 Snobbiest Cities In Ohio Having never grown up in Ohio it's hard to tell if these are accurate, but from the look of them, they seem like the kind of city you want to bring money to. Give us your thoughts.