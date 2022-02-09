Massive $110M Indoor Cannabis Grow Operation Coming to Lawrence

Cannabis is big business in Michigan and phase one of what will become the state's largest indoor marijuana growing facility is opening in Van Buren County.



The 305 Farms website promises "something really cool in March 2022." Now, the secret has been revealed: a pot farm like no other. Construction is nearly complete on a 44,000 sq. ft. foot grow room, the first part of a 350,000+ sq. ft. campus that will bring more than 200 jobs to Lawrence and Van Buren County.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, it has been (all puns intended) a growth industry. Dispensaries popped up seemingly everywhere, and now, cannabis growing operations are taking root. The village of Lawrence is the latest site of a high-tech farm, and this one will expand to be the largest in the state of Michigan, employing nearly 200 people working under LED lighting on about 150 cultivation tables, growing, trimming, processing, and harvesting cannabis.

We negotiated with four other municipalities before deciding to make Lawrence our home base. We chose Lawrence due to the available land, proximity to I-94, and key access to needed utilities. Another key factor was the excellent working relationship with Lawrence officials. This project would not have been possible without their assistance and support. -305 Farms CEO Matthew Peon

Crain's Detroit Business also reports that "305 Farms said its facility will include a water treatment system that recycles 95 percent of all wastewater and its own power plant of natural gas generators capable of supplying almost half of the campus's electricity needs."

