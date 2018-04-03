Mark Your Calendars For the Great Lakes Kite Festival

Let's go fly a kite in Grand Haven Michigan this May.

Watch the skies become a rainbow of color and interesting shapes as the Great Lakes Kite Festival takes flight on Saturday, May 19th and Sunday, May 20th.

This year marks the 30th year of the event as well as the last.

Over the years some of the worlds best kite flyers arrive in Michigan to show off their talents and enjoy the sweet Michigan spring weather.

Mackite.com lists the schedule of events that will be taking place throughout the weekend...

Featured Events:

Main Performance Field with incredible kite ballets - Performances running continuously Saturday and Sunday. Watch some of the world's best kite flyers look like the Blue Angels flying to music. Individuals, pairs and teams.

- Performances running continuously Saturday and Sunday. Watch some of the world's best kite flyers look like the Blue Angels flying to music. Individuals, pairs and teams. Giant Kites - Kites as big as school buses! We will have anywhere from 3-6 kites that are 90 feet long and 40 wide depending on the wind conditions. Kites fly all day Saturday and Sunday.

- Kites as big as school buses! We will have anywhere from 3-6 kites that are 90 feet long and 40 wide depending on the wind conditions. Kites fly all day Saturday and Sunday. Kite Clubs - Kite enthusiasts from all over fill the south end of the beach with a little bit (okay, a lot!) of everything. Many pieces are unique, designed and created by club members themselves!

- Kite enthusiasts from all over fill the south end of the beach with a little bit (okay, a lot!) of everything. Many pieces are unique, designed and created by club members themselves! World's Largest Outdoor Kite Store - See the best in new kite flying gear in our huge on-the-beach kite store. All the latest kites will be available for you to see. There will also be a fantastic selection of windsocks and toys being presented by our seriously fun staff. Open throughout the event.

- See the best in new kite flying gear in our huge on-the-beach kite store. All the latest kites will be available for you to see. There will also be a fantastic selection of windsocks and toys being presented by our seriously fun staff. Open throughout the event. Kiteboarding Demonstrations - If the wind is blowing strong enough we will have a few local riders out on the water. Check out our complete kiteboarding school and shop at www.mackiteboarding.com.

- If the wind is blowing strong enough we will have a few local riders out on the water. Check out our complete kiteboarding school and shop at www.mackiteboarding.com. Open Flying Fields - Open areas where everyone has the ability to help us decorate the sky with their own kites.

It is important to remember that all events are subject to changes due to wind and weather conditions.

Did you know that some of the kites that will take flight are bigger than a school bus?! How incredible to see that kite take flight?!?

Mike H. reported on Yelp.com about the Grand Haven Kite Festival...

"I love Grand Haven state park. Holland is closer but..... I almost need an excuse to go but enter the Great Lakes Kite fest!!! What a spectacular day it was. Little to cold for the water but the action was in the sky on Saturday. We had a lot of fun and it was beautiful weather."