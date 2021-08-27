Only in Michigan? Man Seen Walking Unusual Pet in Greenville

Well, this isn't something you see every day.

On Michigan's Reddit page someone wrote about something odd they saw on the side of the road. It was a man casually walking his pet donkey.

Now, there are a number of things I've seen that have been labeled with "only in Michigan" or "only in Kalamazoo". Take the below story, for example, where someone decided to nail a banana to a street post.

I'm not sure if this qualifies as an "only in Michigan" occurrence but, thankfully, the original poster, Thorean0907, included a few pictures:

While I've never seen someone walking a pet donkey down the road I must admit...this is adorable.

I have so many questions:

Is this a service animal? If so, let's get that donkey a vest ASAP.

Like other pets, does this donkey live in their home and if so do they cuddle on the couch like I do with my cat because AWWWW

Will we be seeing more unusual pets the further we get into the madness that is 2021?

Joking aside, I decided to do a quick Google search to see if donkeys make good pets. This article from vetsmarquette.com says that,

Donkeys are typically very sweet and gentle, and can make great pets! They are quite smart, however, and hate being yelled at or forced into anything. Always be gentle with your donkey.

And that,

Donkeys are definitely not well-suited to living alone. A donkey without any buddies will quickly get sad, depressed, and lonely. They form incredibly strong bonds with their pals, so we strongly recommend keeping bonded pairs together for life.

Excuse me, I now have to go hug every sad donkey I see.

Donkeys, to me, may be an unusual pet. However, there's a whole list of pets that are, surprisingly, legal to own in Michigan. Take a look:

