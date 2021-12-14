Going Back in Time: A Merry Meijer Christmas (VIDEOS)

Meijer has been around in West Michigan for decades. Back in 1934, a local barber in Greenville, named Hendrik Meijer, purchased $338.76 worth of merchandise on credit. Along with is son Fred, they opened the very first Meijer’s Grocery.

Since that time, Meijer has expanded to stores not only across Michigan, but in other states as well. You can now find a Meijer store as far south as Richmond, Kentucky, as far west as Springfield, IL, and east as far as Mansfield, OH. (See a map of all of their locations here.)

Over the years, Meijer has put together a variety of holiday commercials. While scrolling through YouTube recently, I just happened to find this classic Merry Meijer Christmas Commercial from 1987 -- 34 years ago!

That commercial was adapted from a musical Michigan Christmas Card that Meijer produced in 1985. The song was recorded by the Meijer Singers. Here is the entire song, all 3 minutes worth...

Does anyone have any information about who the Meijer Singers were, or who was the lead singer? I'd love to know (email me at Scott@WFGR.com if you have any info.)

Here is a more recent Meijer Christmas commercial. I think this one is from around 2014...

And then of course, there is this tear jerker...

And here is one from 2016...

And one more....

I had forgotten about a lot of these commercials until I saw the videos, and then I remembered them like they were from just yesterday.

And now the Merry Meijer Christmas song is stuck in my head. I apologize if it is stuck in your head too, but it was a pretty cool song.

