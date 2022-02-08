The Lumineers Are Coming To Grand Rapids in 2022

Here's all of the info you need about the Lumineers coming to Grand Rapids this September.

The Lumineers are currently enjoying a European tour but will soon be heading to the United States. The alternative rock group based out of Denver, Colorado has just announced they will be performing at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Tickets for this show will go on sale on Friday, February 18, at 10 AM. The last time The Lumineers came to Grand Rapids was during their world tour just before the pandemic. They played Van Andel Arena on February 11th, 2020.

The Lumineers first burst onto the scene in 2012 with a massive #1 alternative hit that also crossed over to pop radio. Of course, I'm talking about "Ho Hey."

Since then, the Lumineers have seen incredible success on the charts with hits like "Ophelia," "Angela," "Gloria," and "Cleopatra."

They also had a big hit in late 2021 with "Brightside."

As of right now the name of the tour and opening acts are unknown. We'll keep you updated as soon as that information is announced.

