Luke Bryan Will Perform At Farm In Richland, Michigan

Luke Bryan is bringing his Barn Tour to Richland, Michigan this fall.

Before Luke Bryan was the ying to Katy Perry's yang on American Idol he cranked out 27 Top 10 and 11 #1 country hits.

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2019 just added 6 new dates according to lukebryan.com. Somehow the tiny town of Richland made the list!

You can see Luke Bryan perform hits like "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," "Strip It Down" and "I See You" live at Stafford Farms in Richland, MI on September 27th.

TICKETS GO ON SALE: Thursday, June 6th

TICKETS: $56 IN ADVANCE, $70 AT THE GATE

PARKING: $5 IN ADVANCE, $20 DAY-OF

LOCATION: Stafford Farms, 8651 N 30TH STREET • RICHLAND, MI • 49083

Doors open at 5 PM and the show starts at 6 PM.

If you're a HUGE Luke Bryan fan you might want to click here and find out about the Harvest Time VIP Experience.