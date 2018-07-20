Love Is In The Air At The Kesha Concert In Detroit
When Kesha took the stage Wednesday night in Detroit, no one had any idea what was in store...
During the Kesha show in Detroit on Wednesday night a couple in the front row held up sign asking Kesha to help with a proposal. Kesha pulled the young couple up on stage and magic happened!
Billboard.com reported the moment perfectly...
Shortly after dueting with tourmate Macklemore on their new single, "Good Old Days," Kesha pulled couple, Holly and Amanda, up from the crowd at the suburban DTE Energy Music Theatre. Holly then dropped to one knee, asking Amanda to marry her and placing a ring on her right hand as Kesha beamed and the crowd of about 13,000 roared in approval. The couple kissed each other and then each hugged Kesha, who claimed that "I did not know that was going to happen."
The couple then was sent backstage and had a few moments to themselves. I hope that the couple was able to meet and thank the pop star for helping them start their life together.
See, great things really do happen in Detroit
Video
The Proposal...