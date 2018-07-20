Love Is In The Air At The Kesha Concert In Detroit

Shortly after dueting with tourmate Macklemore on their new single, "Good Old Days," Kesha pulled couple, Holly and Amanda, up from the crowd at the suburban DTE Energy Music Theatre. Holly then dropped to one knee, asking Amanda to marry her and placing a ring on her right hand as Kesha beamed and the crowd of about 13,000 roared in approval. The couple kissed each other and then each hugged Kesha, who claimed that "I did not know that was going to happen."