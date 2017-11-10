Little Boy Shot In Kalamazoo Murder-Suicide Has Passed Away

A heart breaking situation gets worse as the 4 year-old boy involved in Kalamazoo murder-suicide dies.



Thursday Morning West Michigan was rocked by the news of a murder-suicide that took place in the front yard of a family home in Kalamazoo. According to WWMT,

Family members believe a bitter custody battle ended in a murder-suicide Thursday morning and police said Nicholas Allen Mitchell Jr., 40, shot his ex-girlfriend Julina Gibson, 30, and their 4-year-old son Nicholas Jeffery Mitchell, before turning the gun on himself.

30 year-old Julina Gibson and her alleged killer Nicholas Mitchell Jr. were both pronounced dead on when police arrived on the scene. 4 year-old Nicholas Jeffery Mitchell who was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head passed away Thursday evening.