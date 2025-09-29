Are the Detroit Lions about to beat two Ohio teams back-to-back? Yes! Yes, they are.

Let's be honest. We were all a little nervous after game one when the Packers beat up on the Lions. Don't pretend like you weren't worried. Then our Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns. The Lions have averaged over 41 points a game in their last 3 games.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Detroit Lions are hitting on all cylinders as they are currently leading the NFL in Average Points per Game (34.3), Defensive Sacks (14), and Punt Return TDs (1).

Meanwhile, the Bengals are ranked last in rushing yards, #30 out of 32 teams in passing yards, and 29th in points per game. This could be a blowout.

Get our free mobile app

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions will visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, October 5th, 2025. Kick off is at 4:25 PM Eastern Time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. Even the Bengals' head coach is confused. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Battle Creek Students Can Cut Principal’s Hair After Raising Charity Funds

READ MORE: Battle Creek Students Can Cut Principal’s Hair After Raising Charity Funds

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Cincinnati Bengals game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.

Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.

Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Cincinnati Bengals game?

Fox

Fox One

Fox Sports

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fox Sports

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Ranking NFL Teams By the Number of Michigan Wolverines They Have Drafted All-Time Which teams have drafted the most Michigan Wolverines? Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison