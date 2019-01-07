Life In Prison! Dalton Pleads Guilty To All Counts

Standing in court, shackled, Jason Dalton, speaking calmly and barely above a whisper, pleaded guilty to all counts to the events of a shooting spree on Saturday, February 20th, 2016; an evening when he murdered six people and critically injured two more.

In a somewhat stunning turn of events, in a Kalamazoo courtroom, Dalton repeated "Guilty" when asked by the judge as to the six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and numerous counts of firearms violations.

Lawyers had gathered to begin proceedings to start questioning potential jurors. According to MLive. the court was filled with family members of the victims in addition to victim Tiana Carruthers, the first person shot by Dalton.

Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said discussions of pleading guilty in the case have been taking place for months. Solis withdrew an earlier motion to pursue an insanity defense, explaining an independent forensic examination showed Dalton did not meet the legal requirements for insanity. - MLive

According to Michigan Law, the six murder counts each carry a mandatory life in prison sentence.