Michigan Woman Names Baby After Favorite Seafood Restaurant

A young woman recently gave birth at a Michigan seafood restaurant. She decided to name her baby girl after that local business.

When I heard about this moment, my head was spinning with baby name possibilities. Nobody would name their baby Red Lobster, Long John Silvers, or Joe's Crab Shack. You better believe my main focus in this story was not the fact that a woman was going into labor at a restaurant. I needed to know the name of that restaurant.

On Saturday, April 27th, Alyse and Sean Sparkman welcomed Lily into the world. The proud new parents, with help from a couple of nearby retired nurses, had their baby at Lily's Seafood Grill and Brewery in Royal Oak according to People.com,

Two retired nurses also dining at Lily's were able to untangle the baby’s umbilical cord from being wrapped around her neck as other diners cheered the baby's arrival.

Lily's Seafood Grill & Brewery in Royal Oak, Michigan Google Street View loading...

As if having a baby at a seafood restaurant isn't crazy enough. Sean, the father, missed the birth. When her water broke Sean ran to get the car to head back to the hospital. He was in his car when his wife called and said she had the baby. That's how fast it happened.

Lily Danielle weighed in a 4 pounds and 8 ounces. After a quick trip to the hospital, Lily and her mom went home happy and healthy with an incredible story to tell for the rest of their lives. You can see photos of the baby and proud new parents by clicking here.

