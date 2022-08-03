Attorney Ven Johnson says new evidence from Oxford High School shows that a security guard could have done more and prevented at least one death.

Johnson, who represents the families of the four victims killed in the November 30, 2021 incident, has filed a motion to add Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims' families. Potts was employed by Oxford Community School as a security guard and was working at the high school on the day of the mass shooting.

Security Guard Thought There Was a Drill in Progress

According to Johnson's lawsuit, Ms. Potts told investigators she was confused during the incident, thinking that there was an active shooter drill in progress. Schools routinely conduct Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate (ALICE) drills to practice procedures put in place in the event of an active-shooter incident.

The suit alleges that Potts walked by Tate Myre who had been shot and that she thought that he was wearing makeup.

At Least One Death Could Have Been Thwarted

According to Detroit's WJBK-TV, the security guard then walked to the bathroom where Justin Shilling, Keegan Gregory, and the accused shooter were. Potts allegedly had her gun in hand when she opened and closed the bathroom door before Shilling was shot.

Craig Shilling is Justin Shilling's father. He had harsh words for the security guard at a news conference held earlier today (8/3).

"It’s difficult to know that he could still be here," said Craig Shilling "You get paid to do a job. Why wouldn’t you do it?"

A judge has ordered that surveillance video from the November 30 incident be released as Johnson prepares his civil suit against the school district.



