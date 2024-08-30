It’s Illegal To Mow Your Lawn Outside Of These Hours In Ohio

While the cooler months are just around the corner in Ohio, there is still plenty of time before we trade lawnmowers for snowblowers. And while we can't always schedule an exact time for lawn maintenance, you could be operating your lawnmower during hours that can get you fined in the Buckeye state.

It's Illegal To Mow Your Lawn In Ohio Outside Of These Hours

Yard work is one of the noisiest activities you can do outside. While no one is expected to 'quietly' mow their lawn, neighbors should be mindful of how much noise they make. Local ordinances in Ohio set their curfews and often vary. However, each ordinance defines excessive noise as violating the comfort and health of others nearby. This includes late-night partying, construction at inappropriate times, and noise produced by tools related to the maintenance of homes and grounds including lawnmowers.

It could be legal to mow as early as 7 am or as late as 10 pm but not everyone is an early riser or late sleeper. Quiet hours are usually between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. during weekdays and between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekends. Police called to a property on a noise complaint can issue a citation and violations can lead to penalties and fines. Checking local ordinances for these quiet hours and adhering to them contributes to the overall well-being of the neighborhood and ensures everyone can enjoy their home in peace.

